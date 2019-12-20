Acer's new ConceptD notebooks with Nvidia's Quadro RTX graphics arrive in India

Acer just dropped its new lineup of professional notebooks. Acer’s powerful ConceptD lineup is engineered for both commercial and personal use. Acer’s recently announced ConceptD machines are ideal for graphic designers, engineers, architects, developers, filmmakers. The company also revealed a ConceptD desktop and monitor.

Acer’s ConceptD and ConceptD Pro notebook’s pack up to eight-core 9th Gen Intel CPUs with the up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs, which are designed for creative professional as well as software developers and AI engineers. The new ConceptD series arrives with improved cooling and colour technologies. Acer’s ConceptD and ConceptD Pro notebook’s feature Pantone Validated 4K display with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and Delta E<2 colour accuracy.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are thrilled to announce our new ConceptD product range in India. ConceptD is a fresh approach to computing that overcomes the barriers between people and technology and enables creators to unleash their full potential. The entire series provides the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work.”

The new ConceptD series notebooks include the ConceptD 3, 5, 7 and 9 as well as the ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro.

ConceptD 3 and 5

The entry-level ConceptD 3 and 5 offer up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to Nvidia RTX 2060 GPUs for power in a portable package. For graphic intensive work, the notebooks incorporate either 15- or 17-inch display options that offer colour reproduction with 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut and colour accuracy of Delta E <2. The ConceptD 3 and 5 are priced starting at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.

ConceptD 7 and 9

The ConecptD 7 and ConceptD 9 creator laptops are designed for demanding 3D work. The ConceptD 7 packs a powerful 9th Gen Intel Core i7, while the CeoceptD 9 opts for an eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU. The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 are equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, but the former utilises a Max-Q variant. Both professional notebooks feature 4K UHD IPS displays with 100-percent Adobe RGB gamut, PANTONE Validated colour fidelity and Delta E <1 colour accuracy. The ConceptD 7 starts at Rs 1,79,999, while the ConceptD 9 will retail at 3,59,999 onwards.

ConceptD 9 Pro

At the top of Acer’s ConceptD lineup sits the ConceptD 9 Pro. This powerful professional laptop features 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processing power paired with up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. The notebook gets a 17.3-inch 4K PANTONE Validated touch display that covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut with unparalleled Delta E <1 colour accuracy. A Wacom EMR stylus is included with the ConceptD 9 Pro. The ConceptD 9 Pro is part of Nvidia’s RTX Studio programme.

ConceptD 7 Pro

The ConceptD 7 Pro offers power in a more lightweight and flexible form factor. The ConceptD 7 Pro is designed to provide powerful performance with 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processing hardware with up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The ConceptD 7 Pro is ideal for on-the-go data scientists, engineers and software developers.

Concept D5 Pro

Acer’s ConceptD 5 Pro is available in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch 4K UHD IPS display options. It is perfect for tackling complex CAD design, animation and simulation workflows. It features up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 graphics. The display features PANTONE Validation, a wide colour gamut that matches 100-percent Adobe RGB colour space for accurate colour reproduction.

ConceptD 3 Pro

ConceptD 3 Pro is the entry-level ConceptD Pro model ideal for digital natives including interior and graphic designers as well as graphic designers. The ConceptD 3 Pro is equipped with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia Quadro T1000 graphics. The ConceptD 3 Pro also features an in-built fingerprint reader for users to log in through Windows Hello.

ConceptD 500

Acer also unveiled a professional-grade ConceptD desktop and monitor. The ConceptD 500 is a high-end desktop for enterprise studios. It houses powerful processing power up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K paired with up to 64 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD with up to 2TB HDD. Moreover, the desktop can be fitted with up Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics for AI and deep learning development, high-end visual effects rendering and complex 3D modelling. The ConceptD 500 desktop starts at Rs 99,999.

ConceptD CP3