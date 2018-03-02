'4G on Moon but not in elevators': Twitter laps up news of moon getting a 4G network

As the news of Vodafone creating a 4G network on the Moon spread to the alleys of Twitter, people started mocking it by complaining that their phones do not receive the promised speed.



Hi Vodafone,

Once you finish installing the 4G network on the moon can you send someone here and check why we are still not getting 2G even though our phone displays 4G? Thanks,

Entire Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Rrgqp0CfIU March 1, 2018

Users from across the world joined in unison to mock the idea. Atul Khatri, a comedian, wrote, “Hi Vodafone, once you finish installing the 4G network on the moon can you send someone here and check why we are still not getting 2G even though our phone displays 4G?”

Other users also expressed similar thoughts.



@VodafoneUK so vodafone are planning on putting 4g on the moon by 2019 but I still don't get it where I live... I know where i stand as a "valued customer" now. — Dale Hodgson (@Dale7HP) March 1, 2018





Gotta love that I can't even get 4g in most of my area with @sprint @sprintcare but @nokia is gonna make it so there's 4g on the friggen moon. What the actual hell.....

— WolfieValeo (@WolfieValeo) March 1, 2018



I often lose phone signal near to where I live and sometimes at home. Why are we launching 4g on the moon?! #crazy #sortruralcommunitiesfirst @theresa_may — Liz Mcintyre (@LizEMLA) March 1, 2018





Y’all can get 4G on the Moon but I can’t walk outside and tweet. #RuralProblems https://t.co/YGwBRZzqLp

— Korbin Jones (@koscojo) March 1, 2018

A user thought if he had woken up on April Fool’s Day!



I know of several areas in Wales that you can't get any sort of mobile reception.

I had to check I hadn't slept for a month and woken on 1st April. https://t.co/iEdcRodjLd — dt78e (@dt78e) March 1, 2018





Soon there will be 4G mobile coverage on the Moon.

(But not in elevators.)https://t.co/ovL58lKGnY — ABC Science (@ABCscience) February 28, 2018



4G on the moon will mean one small download for man and one giant roaming data charge for mankind. #TheProjectTV — The Project (@theprojecttv) February 28, 2018





#vodafone Germany & #nokia have team up to provide 4G netwrk on moon and here in india @VodafoneGroup shamelessly fails to provide even basic conntvty. We r fed up with continuous call drops & low speed internet. 1st serve earth then wish for moon. @TRAI @PMOIndia @manojsinhabjp pic.twitter.com/OwzR3X1GqJ

— Kaptan Mali (@kaptan83) March 1, 2018

Vodafone plans to create the first 4G network on the Moon to support a mission by PTScientists in 2019. A Berlin-based company, PTScientists is working with Vodafone Germany and Audi to achieve the first privately-funded Moon landing. Mission to the Moon is due to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



Nearly 50 years after man first went to the moon, we’re teaming up with @Nokia and @PTScientists to create the first 4G network on the moon. More details about the out of this world plan here: https://t.co/V85a2T83ra pic.twitter.com/IlKPQzBewL — Vodafone Group (@VodafoneGroup) February 27, 2018

Vodafone testing indicates that the base station should be able to broadcast 4G using the 1800 MHz frequency band and send back the first-ever live HD video feed of the Moon's surface, which will be broadcast to a global audience via a deep space link that interconnects with the PTScientists server in the Mission Control Centre in Berlin.