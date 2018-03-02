App
Mar 01, 2018 02:03 PM IST

'4G on Moon but not in elevators': Twitter laps up news of moon getting a 4G network

Vodafone plans to create the first 4G network on the Moon to support a mission by PTScientists in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the news of Vodafone creating a 4G network on the Moon spread to the alleys of Twitter, people started mocking it by complaining that their phones do not receive the promised speed.

Users from across the world joined in unison to mock the idea. Atul Khatri, a comedian, wrote, “Hi Vodafone, once you finish installing the 4G network on the moon can you send someone here and check why we are still not getting 2G even though our phone displays 4G?”

Other users also expressed similar thoughts.

Vodafone plans to create the first 4G network on the Moon to support a mission by PTScientists in 2019. A Berlin-based company, PTScientists is working with Vodafone Germany and Audi to achieve the first privately-funded Moon landing. Mission to the Moon is due to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Vodafone testing indicates that the base station should be able to broadcast 4G using the 1800 MHz frequency band and send back the first-ever live HD video feed of the Moon's surface, which will be broadcast to a global audience via a deep space link that interconnects with the PTScientists server in the Mission Control Centre in Berlin.

