2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 gets special Racing Blue MotoGP edition

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is one of the most reasonable-priced sports dedicated motorcylces India has to offer. It takes inspiration from older, sportier siblings and to bring the vehicle closer to its racing genes, Yamaha has decided to give it the MotoGP touch with an exclusive Movistar livery.

Known as the MotoGP special edition, the bike features the Racing Blue colour that bikes ridden by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales have. Priced at a premium of Rs 3,000 over the standard, the MotoGP edition retails for Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with this, Yamaha has launched the FZ-S SI with a rear disc break and two new colours for the FZ.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike gets the same 155cc liquid cooled single cylinder that produces 19 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and gets slipper clutch technology.

The MotoGP is a special limited edition bike and will only be available until stocks last. Bookings have already begun online through Yamaha's official website and expect it to be delivered with 40-55 days depending on the location of purchase.