10.or D2 review: A value-for-money budget smartphone

Budget smartphone brand 10.or recently announced the launch of its new smartphone 10.or D2 in India. The budget friendly smartphone manufactured as part of the ‘Crafted for Amazon’ program comes in two variants — 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM and is priced at INR 6,999 and INR 7,999 respectively.

At its price range 10.or D2 will have to fend off competition from budget phones such as Redmi 5A and Lenovo Vibe K5, among others. In our review we take a look at 10.or D2’s (3 GB+32 GB version) performance and specifications as against these.

10.or D2 Unboxing

The D2 comes packed in a box which contains accessories such as a 5V-1A charger, the USB cable, user manual, SIM tray ejector. The box didn’t come with a screen guard, and users may have to buy one separately in order to avoid scratches on the screen.

10.or D2 Design and Form factor

D2 comes with a plastic body with metallic finish at the back which gives it a premium look. The device is extremely comfortable to hold and is barely slippery even with a smooth finish at the back.

The phone houses an LED flash, earpiece, selfie camera and a light sensor. At the bottom the device has a USB charging port along the microphone. The lock/unlock button and the volume rockers are placed at the right side. On its left the phone houses a SIM card tray which can hold two SIM cards along with a dedicated slot for microSD card. At the rear the phone houses the primary camera along with an LED light panel and speaker grill at the bottom.

At 144 grams, D2 is surprisingly light, given it comes with 5.45 inch display and a large 3,200 mAh battery. The biggest let-down with the device is it lacks a fingerprint sensor which is a common feature with most phones in this budget.

10.or D2 Display

10.or D2 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a display resolution of 720x1440p. The screen is bright enough and produced colours fairly well when watching HD quality movies. The display can be off-putting at times but given the price point at which the D2 comes there shouldn't be any complaints.

10.or D2 Performance

10.or D2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon’ quad core 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. The quad core processor performed most operations smoothly and showed no signs of lagging even after opening multiple apps such as an internet browser, WhatsApp, email app and a few games running simultaneously.

The phone can process everyday tasks with ease. However, the processor shows signs of lagging when playing heavy games such as PUBG, Asphalt 8 Airborne or a Sniper 3D. The device stayed calm during most times and showed no signs of heating. The device matches most other budget smartphones and scored 44,784 on AnTuTu benchmarking test.

The biggest plus point of the phone is it comes with the Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is a big boost at this price point. The phone’s call quality was quite decent with clear network reception even at cramped places such as lifts or basements.

10.or D2 Camera

D2 features a 13 MP Sony rear camera with an LED flash along with a 5MP front camera. The camera offers options such as HDR mode, Beautify Me, Selfie Countdown and Face Recognition features and is able to record Full HD resolution videos at 30fps (frames per second).

Pictures clicked by the primary camera were fairly satisfactory in well-lit conditions. In dimly-light conditions the camera captured stunning amount of light where the images came out crystal clear. Selfies were pretty clear and crisp with the 5MP front camera. Just like the rear-camera the front camera performed better in low-lit conditions compared to bright conditions.

Battery Life

10.or D2 leaves the competition far behind with its massive 3,200 mAh battery. The phone lasts more than a day with moderate usage such as light browsing on Wi-Fi, moderate messaging, gaming and some amount of gaming. However, the device lost large amounts of charge when exposed to prolonged gaming sessions with games such as PUBG. On idle condition, the device could sustain its charge for more than 2 days even when connected to a network and WiFi.

The phone lacks fast charging capabilities and took approximately 3 hours to fully charge the battery.

Verdict

The biggest talking point of D2 has got to be its performance along with best in the class battery. The device performs fairly well when it comes to camera quality. A mediocre display and a missing fingerprint scanner shouldn't be a deterrent to buy this value-for-money smartphone.