MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsSportsEuro 2020
Live now
auto refresh
June 23, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST

Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: Sweden score against Poland; Spain miss another penalty

Sweden play Poland while Spain takes on Slovakia. Sweden needs at least a draw to ensure that they go through to the last 16. Poland has to win or they are out. Spain also needs a win, while Slovakia too needs a win to ensure they do not leave their fate in the hands of Poland or Sweden. It is all about the margin of points.

Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: It is an action-packed night that we have as Group E heads to the business end of things at Euro 2020. Sweden has four points, Slovakia three, Spain two and Poland trail in fourth with a solitary point. Sweden face Poland while Spain takes on Slovakia. It is a must win game for Poland and Spain, while Slovakia and Sweden need to
win to ensure they don’t leave their Euro 2020 last 16 fate in the hands of other teams as it all boils down to the margin of points and goal difference.
  • June 23, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live | 12': Spain miss yet another penalty. Morata takes the penalty this time after Moreno missed one in the last match against Poland. But Morata's kick is poor and is punched away by the goalkeeper. How many chances are Spain throwing away?

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live |10': After a nervy start following the opning goal, Poland are composed now and are attacking all guns blazing when they get the ball. They have to get on the scoresheet. 

    Spain meanwhile get a penalty. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 23, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST

    2': Sweden scores. Fosberg is on the scoresheet. Poland have a mountain to climb now. 

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live | 1': We have kick-off at both venues. 

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: The Saint Petersburg Stadium gets ready to host Sweden and Poland.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 23, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST

    Slovakia vs Spain: Starting lineups out ##

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: Here are the lineups for Slovakia and Spain

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: All the knockout stage teams will be finalised today. Who are your picks?

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: Spain have drawn each of their last four major tournament matches (World Cup and Euros); among European nations, only Italy (five from 1980 to 1982) have ever had a longer run of successive such draws.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: In Eric García (20) and Pedri (18), Spain have named two players aged 20 or below in their starting XI for a EUROs match for a first time, while it's the first time they've done so at any major tournament since the 2006 World Cup v France (Ramos & Fàbregas).

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST

    Sweden vs Poland: Staring lineups out ##

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: Here are the starting lineups for Sweden and Poland. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 23, 2021 / 09:00 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: The final 16 will be confirmed tonight!

  • June 23, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Slovakia vs Spain Live: Considered the biggest footballing event after the FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2020 naturally hosts some of the biggest names of the sport. From Mbappe to Lewandowski to Ronaldo, the list is long. Here is a look at our pick of the players to watch out for.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.