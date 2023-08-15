English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsSocial Media

    Musk's X social media platform shuts down promoted accounts ad business - Axios

    CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company’s image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk’s changes.

    Reuters
    August 15, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

    Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

    Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform’s timeline to attract new followers, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an email to advertising clients.

    Promoted accounts, or "Follower Objective" ads, generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

    X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

    CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company’s image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk’s changes.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Reuters
    Tags: #Advertisers #Elon Musk #Linda Yaccarino #X+
    first published: Aug 15, 2023 05:28 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!