VIP Industries: How should investors position themselves?

While sector tailwinds remain strong, VIP has a tough job to get back on track in the coming quarters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights VIP is caught in multiple challenges Market share loss continues Reports tepid numbers in seasonally strong Q1 Cites subdued demand and supply disruption due to fire in one of the Bangladesh plants as reasons for the poor show Recovery expected to be gradual Managing Director resigns, CFO elevated to the top job Macro tailwinds continue to remain supportive The stock to be added only on correction VIP Industries (VIP, CMP: Rs 688.3 Market Cap: Rs 9765 crore) finds itself in a tight spot. While it has been...