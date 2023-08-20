Russia's Luna-25 spins out of control and crashes into moon

Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21,

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into moon, news agency Reuters reported on August 20.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit today.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.

Earlier, Moscow had reported a problem shunting Luna-25 into pre-landing orbit and Russian media said the lunar craft may be lost.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said an "abnormal situation" occurred as mission control tried to move the craft into a pre-landing orbit at 11:10 GMT on August 20, ahead of a planned touchdown slated for Monday.

Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth - Sputnik 1, in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.

Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

(With Reuters inputs)