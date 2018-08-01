Geometry's latest shape 'scutoid' could have been all over our bodies for centuries

Scientists have discovered the latest addition to geometry – a new shape called the scutoid.

The discovery was made during a study of epithelial cells, which are basically the building blocks of life and form a person's skin and even the inner linings of their organs.

Computer modelling concluded that the scutoid shape is what keeps these cells tightly packed and organised while the body stretches and contracts.

According to a report by Big Think, a computer was tasked with predicting which shape would best allow cells to stick to each other in both flat and curved layers.

The resultant shape was the scutoid, which had six sides. It had a strange triangular surface, when looked at from one end, and five surfaces when looked at from the other end.

Further computer imaging and microscopy discovered that cells found in the saliva of fruit flies and zebrafish had the same scutoidal shape.

This led to the team behind the study to conclude that scutoid-shaped cells were present in any curved or flat sheet of epithelial cells.

According to a Gizmodo report, Luis Escudero, developmental biologist at Spain's University of Seville and co-author of the work, said that even computer modelling could not give a definite image to the shape.

It was not until he modelled it using clay, with his daughter, that the scutoid started to shape up.

Escudero said the name scutoid is derived from the scutellum-section of a beetle's thorax, as they both look the same when viewed from above.

The team claims that the scutoid could have many scientific applications, including in medical biology.

Creating artificial organs could also be one of the applications as the shape would allow for significant architectural stability when a tissue bends.