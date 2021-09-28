MARKET NEWS

Worthwhile to look at history of communists' presence in Congress: Manish Tewari

"As speculation abounds about certain Communist leaders joining Congress it perhaps may be instructive to revisit a 1973 book ''Communists in Congress'' Kumarmanglam Thesis. The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same. I re-read it today," Tewari said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
Hours before the induction of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the Congress, former Union minister Manish Tewari put out a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, saying it would be worthwhile to look at the history of communists'' presence in the party.

Citing a book by Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said "the more things change, the more they remain the same".

Tewari is among the "group of 23" leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul and restructuring.

Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, along with SC leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, is likely to join the Congress on Tuesday evening.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Communists #Congress #India #Jignesh Mevani #Kanhaiya Kumar #Manish Tewari #Politics
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:05 pm

