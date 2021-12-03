"Why no decency to compensate farmers who died in protests?" Rahul Gandhi asks Centre

"GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 3 slammed the Union government for allegedly lying and being unwilling to compensate the families of over 700 farmers who reportedly died during the protest against the farm laws.

Gandhi's comments came in the backdrop of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent response in Parliament saying there is "no” record of the deaths of protesting farmers.

"A question was asked in Parliament on whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kins of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. The Agriculture Ministry answers that it has no record in the matter and hence the question doesn't arise," Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said he has the list of over 500 dead farmers from Congress-ruled Punjab whose families had been given Rs 5 lakh each by the state government.

"There another list of 200 farmers from other states who died. Then there is a third list which is public and can be verified," Gandhi said urging the government to act on the demands of the families.

"So this list exists. But the government insists of saying there is no such list. What is the purpose? These people have died as a result of the agitation. We are not talking about Billions of dollars or thousands of Crores of rupees. We are talking about minimum compensation that they deserve for the sacrifice," Gandhi said.

According to the Opposition and farmer leaders, as many as 700 farmers have died during the year-long protests along Delhi borders against the laws that were repealed on November 30, the first day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

"The Prime Minister himself has said he has made a mistake. He has apologised to the nation. Well, as a result of that mistake, 700 people died. Now you are lying about their names. Why? Why don't you have the decency to give them what is their due. The government of India should pay their compensation and help these families," he said.

Before the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, seeking withdrawal of the farm bills, was passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 24 approved the proposal.

The move came after PM Modi announced last week that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.