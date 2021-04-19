MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal Election 2021 | Urge EC with folded hands to curtail poll schedule amid COVID-19 surge, says Mamata Banerjee

Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

PTI
April 19, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Election Commission to re-consider its decision to stick to the original poll schedule, as she stressed that wrapping up the last three phases of polls on a single day or at least in two days would check the spread of COVID-19 to a certain extent.

Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day.

"Please don't take your decision based on what the BJP says... Please ensure that you protect public health by curtailing the poll schedule, even if it is by one day," the TMC supremo said.

The CM further said that she and other leaders of her party would not hold any rally in congested areas.

Close

Banerjee lambasted the Narendra Modi government for "not taking adequate measures in the past six months to avert vaccine crisis".

Calling the BJP a party of "rioters and war mongers", she told people gathered at the rally, "Don't allow them (saffron party leaders) to turn Bengal into Gujarat."
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 19, 2021 02:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.