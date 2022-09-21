English
    UK PM Liz Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine

    "Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families," she said on Twitter.

    Reuters
    September 21, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST
    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

    Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday welcomed the release of five British nationals captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    "Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends."
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 10:55 pm
