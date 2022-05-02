English
    'Time to go to real masters, the people': Prashant Kishor hints at his next move from Bihar

    Kishor’s tweet came a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 general elections.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)


    Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said he would turning to the ‘real masters’ who are the people to better understand issues in his next move that would begin from his home state Bihar.

    Bihar was Kishor’s base for a brief stint four years ago when he joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) only to quit about 16 months later after falling out with him.

    Kishor’s tweet did not make clear whether he would launch a new political party or join an opposition outfit.

    He is in Patna for two days. Earlier he had launched an initiative called ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ to gauge the mood of the state.

    Kishor has declined the Congress' offer to join the party's "empowered action group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the party needs "leadership" more than him.

    "I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections," Kishor said.

    Kishor, 45, is considered as the architect of several successful electoral campaigns over the past decade. He was associated with Narendra Modi's maiden prime ministerial run in 2014, JD(U) patriarch Nitish Kumar's bid to retain chief ministership in Bihar in 2015, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's quest to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and, most recently, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's campaign to win the third consecutive assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #All India Congress Committee #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) #Politics #Prashant Kishor
    first published: May 2, 2022 11:01 am
