'Time to go to real masters, the people': Prashant Kishor hints at his next move from Bihar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said he would turning to the ‘real masters’ who are the people to better understand issues in his next move that would begin from his home state Bihar.



My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!

As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Kishor’s tweet came a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 general elections.

Bihar was Kishor’s base for a brief stint four years ago when he joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) only to quit about 16 months later after falling out with him.

Kishor’s tweet did not make clear whether he would launch a new political party or join an opposition outfit.

He is in Patna for two days. Earlier he had launched an initiative called ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ to gauge the mood of the state.

READ | With Prashant Kishor gone, Congress is back to square one

Kishor has declined the Congress' offer to join the party's "empowered action group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the party needs "leadership" more than him.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections," Kishor said.



I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Kishor, 45, is considered as the architect of several successful electoral campaigns over the past decade. He was associated with Narendra Modi's maiden prime ministerial run in 2014, JD(U) patriarch Nitish Kumar's bid to retain chief ministership in Bihar in 2015, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's quest to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and, most recently, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's campaign to win the third consecutive assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes