App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP will fight bypolls on all 11 seats alone if alliance with BSP ends: Akhilesh Yadav

His remarks came after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party will fight the upcoming bypolls alone, but can work with the SP in future if Yadav is able to "fulfil his duties".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the party will fight bypolls alone on all 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats if its alliance with the BSP ends.

His remarks came after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party will fight the upcoming bypolls alone, but can work with the SP in future if Yadav is able to "fulfil his duties".

Also read | Can't ignore reality, will fight UP Assembly bypolls alone: Mayawati

Close

"If the alliance ends, we will field SP candidates on all 11 seats up for bypolls after consulting party leaders soon," Yadav said.

"Even if our paths are different, we welcome it," he said.

The SP chief said that for the party the killing of its workers was more important than the 'gathbandhan'.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.