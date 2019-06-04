SP will fight bypolls on all 11 seats alone if alliance with BSP ends: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the party will fight bypolls alone on all 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats if its alliance with the BSP ends.

His remarks came after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party will fight the upcoming bypolls alone, but can work with the SP in future if Yadav is able to "fulfil his duties".

"If the alliance ends, we will field SP candidates on all 11 seats up for bypolls after consulting party leaders soon," Yadav said.

"Even if our paths are different, we welcome it," he said.

The SP chief said that for the party the killing of its workers was more important than the 'gathbandhan'.