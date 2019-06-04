Can't ignore reality, will fight UP Assembly bypolls alone: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on June 4 announced that her party would contest the upcoming 11 Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh alone, and not in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The BSP supremo however said that she was not permanently breaking the alliance with SP.

"If I feel that the SP president is able to fulfil his duties and convert his people into missionaries, then we can still walk together in future. There has been no permanent break as of now," Mayawati said.

If he is unable to succeed in his task, it will be better for the party to walk alone, she added.

Mayawati said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had given her “a lot of respect” since the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) was formed.

“I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect. Our relation is not only for politics, it will continue forever,” she added.

The BSP supremo however said that “political compulsions” cannot be ignored. She pointed out that SP’s “base vote -- the Yadav community -- did not support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated.”