Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23-24

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to visit their respective parliamentary constituencies Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on 23-24 January, a party leader said on January 20.

During his two-day visit, the Congress chief is expected to take part in several party programmes and a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee, the leader said.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in her constituency Rae Bareli, the leader added.