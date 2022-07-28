English
    Slip of the tongue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on row over him calling Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

    Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

    "One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them.

    "Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate," the Congress leader told reporters.
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 12:05 pm
