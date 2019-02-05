App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC brought Mamata's Banerjee's political histrionics to screeching halt: Smriti Irani

Irani said the Supreme Court had ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics have been brought to a screeching halt by the Supreme Court, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on February 5 after the apex court directed the Kolkata police commissioner to cooperate with the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong, Meghalaya, and no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata police chief, will take place during the course of the probe.

Irani said the Supreme Court had ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee after she claimed a moral victory following the court's order, Irani said the West Bengal chief minister has been left with egg on her face.

"With egg on her face, to celebrate it as a moral victory is a dichotomy available only to Mamata Banerjee's realm of politics," the BJP leader told reporters.

The order should be a matter of introspection and concern for her, she added.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #India #Politics #Saradha chit-fund scam

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.