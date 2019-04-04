App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RLD Chief Ajit Singh: If we need Chowkidar we'll get it from Nepal, we need a PM

RLD minister Ajit Singh also said that if PM Modi had his way, he would come back from Sri Lanka and say "I killed Ravana"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)
RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh, who was in Uttar Pradesh to attend a poll rally, directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he behaves in a way that it seems all the work ever done was his initiative.

Referring to the mythical demon king from Ramayana, he said if Modi had his way, he would have visited Sri Lanka and said he killed ‘Ravana’.

As per a report by NDTV, he also said: “This man is so smart and cunning that if he had gone to Sri Lanka he would have told us that he is the one who has killed Ravana because you see nobody has done anything apart from him.”

He also mocked the PM’s ‘chowkidar’ campaign and said: "If we need a chowkidar we will get it from Nepal. We need a Prime Minister."

related news

He also alleged that the government spends Rs 70,000 crore annually on the PM’s clothes. "This man wear caps, which are not the ones you wear. He gets caps from I don't know where and then has the audacity to say 'I am a beggar,' if he is a beggar then I pray to God that I be made a beggar too. They will eat, wear, travel for free and when it comes to taking some responsibility he will say I am a beggar."

Questioning Modi’s pro-women attitude, Singh quipped that though he claims to be the well-wisher of women, he "left his wife" without giving her a divorce.

Singh, who has forged an alliance with Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to take on the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that people have already begun raising slogans like “hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi”, after realising that the government's policies are "anti-farmer".

Notably, Ajit Singh has been campaigning in the sugar belt of the country, where cane farmers have not received last year's dues from mill owners yet.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Ajit Singh #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi’s Cars to be Auctioned Online on 18th April, Rolls-Royce, ...

In Western UP, BJP's Quest to Upset Caste Cart Revolves Around MODI - ...

IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Encounters Between Sunrisers & Capitals

Indian Army Sets Record by Building Longest Bridge on Leh's Indus Rive ...

Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After RBI Policy Outcome

Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartph ...

Bonucci Backtracks After Footballers Lash Out Over ‘Unbelievable’ ...

Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘M ...

With Battle Lines Drawn in Wayanad, Here’s Why Rahul, Congress are E ...

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts repo rate, reverse repo rate by 25 bps

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI cuts inflation forecast to 2.9-3% for H1 FY20

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI policy decis ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 Highlights: Central bank cuts key interest ra ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Samsung buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones ov ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.