RLD Chief Ajit Singh: If we need Chowkidar we'll get it from Nepal, we need a PM

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh, who was in Uttar Pradesh to attend a poll rally, directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he behaves in a way that it seems all the work ever done was his initiative.

Referring to the mythical demon king from Ramayana, he said if Modi had his way, he would have visited Sri Lanka and said he killed ‘Ravana’.

As per a report by NDTV, he also said: “This man is so smart and cunning that if he had gone to Sri Lanka he would have told us that he is the one who has killed Ravana because you see nobody has done anything apart from him.”

He also mocked the PM’s ‘chowkidar’ campaign and said: "If we need a chowkidar we will get it from Nepal. We need a Prime Minister."

He also alleged that the government spends Rs 70,000 crore annually on the PM’s clothes. "This man wear caps, which are not the ones you wear. He gets caps from I don't know where and then has the audacity to say 'I am a beggar,' if he is a beggar then I pray to God that I be made a beggar too. They will eat, wear, travel for free and when it comes to taking some responsibility he will say I am a beggar."

Questioning Modi’s pro-women attitude, Singh quipped that though he claims to be the well-wisher of women, he "left his wife" without giving her a divorce.

Singh, who has forged an alliance with Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to take on the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that people have already begun raising slogans like “hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi”, after realising that the government's policies are "anti-farmer".

Notably, Ajit Singh has been campaigning in the sugar belt of the country, where cane farmers have not received last year's dues from mill owners yet.