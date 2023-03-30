Rising India Summit |During UPA regime CBI pressured me to frame Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of misusing agencies during its rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29 said during the Congress-led UPA regime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was allegedly putting pressure on him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2005 Shohrabuddin encounter case.

Shah, while speaking at the Network18 Rising India Summit, accused the Congress party of booking politicians under false cases and misusing agencies for their political benefit.

He claimed that he himself had suffered from such misuse of power when he was the home minister of Gujarat, and a fake case was registered against him in connection with an encounter.

“A case was registered against me and I was arrested by the CBI. The agency was putting pressure on me to name Narendra Modi to secure release. We didn’t wear black clothes or protest against the government,” said Shah in response to a question on the opposition's charge that the BJP government was “misusing” central agencies to target them.

Shah said a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted against Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. A fake case was registered against him in the 2002 Gujarat riot case, which was later dismissed by the Supreme Court of India.

“BJP never created any hue and cry. Our party members never attended the Parliament wearing black clothes. I was released after 90 days and the court observed there was no proof against me,” said Shah.

Shah said he had to file an application for acquittal in a court in Mumbai as the case was transferred out of Gujarat.

“The court clearly said that case against me was politically motivated. All allegations against me were dropped. During our government, we have registered corruption cases, not fake cases,” said Shah.

He said the opposition leaders must realise when they point one finger at others, remember that four other fingers are pointing at them.

“During my entire interrogation I was repeatedly asked to name Narendra Modi. They didn’t ask me anything else and because of me many innocent police officers were jailed,” Shah recalled.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Savarkar, Amit Shah said Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter who was sentenced to two life terms.

“Rahul Gandhi may not trust us, but he should read his grandmother's speech on Veer Savarkar. Even Shiv Sena and NCP are advising him to not speak against Savarkar,” Shah added.