you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajya Sabha bypolls on October 16 for seats falling vacant on deaths of Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By-elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant after the deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held on October 16, the Election Commission announced on September 26.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on September 27, with the nominations set to begin from the same day.

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha term of Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was to end on April 2, 2024. Jethmalani's term was to end on July 7, 2022. He died on September 9.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 16 at 5.00 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Arun jailtey #bypolls #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Ram Jethmalani

