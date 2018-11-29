App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Congress promises to waive farm loans, provide free education to women

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan Congress released the party manifesto on Thursday, promising to waive the loan of farmers and provide free education to women and jobs to youth.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto. Pilot said the manifesto was prepared after taking opinions through multiple platforms such as social media.

Two lakh suggestions were received for the preparation of the manifesto, he said.

Pilot said the Congress party will waive the loans of farmers if voted to power, an announcement the party president had made during an election meeting in Jaisalmer's Pokhran Assembly constituency on Monday.

He said the Congress intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths in the state.

The party has also promised to bring a legislation for the protection of journalists in the state. The party has promised to form an implementation committee for time-bound implementation of the manifesto.

The assembly election is scheduled for December 7.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:30 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.