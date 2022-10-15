English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves Rs 35 crore for gyms, fitness centres in all districts

    Open gyms will also be set up at each district headquarter city, the state government said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 35 crore to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres at all divisional headquarter cities/towns, the state government said in a statement.

    Open gyms will also be set up at each district headquarter city, it said.

    As per the proposal, state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres will be opened in the state's seven divisional headquarter cities — Jaipur (Sawai Mansingh Stadium), Jodhpur (Barkatullah Khan Stadium), Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota at a cost of Rs 32.50 crore. Additionally, open gyms will be set up at all district headquarter towns/cities at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

    Gehlot had announced the opening of gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms in district headquarter towns/cities in the budget for 2022-23. The decision was aimed to help local residents improve their health.
    PTI
    Tags: #fitness centre #gyms #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.