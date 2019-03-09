App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raj Thackeray predicts 'Pulwama-like' attack before Lok Sabha polls

Raj Thackeray, who is battling for political survival in Maharashtra, clarified that no talks underway with any political party for upcoming elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Linking Pathankot and Pulwama terror attacks to elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Saturday said another "Pulwama like strike" could occur in near future in a bid to win polls.

He also slammed as "insult to jawans" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that presence of Rafale jets could have added to more firepower to the February 26 raids by Air Force on a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Thackeray was addressing party workers on the 13th Foundation Day of the MNS.

In the February 14 Pulwama attack, the worst in the Valley so far, 40 troopers of the CRPF were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus in the paramilitary force's convoy.

related news

Thackeray also alleged that the warnings issued by intelligence agencies prior to the Pulwama attack were ignored.

"40 jawans were martyred in the Pulwama attack. Should we still not ask questions? In December, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had met his Pakistani counterpart in Bangkok. Who will tell us what transpired at the meeting?" he questionned.

Taking a dig at the BJP president Amit Shah's statement on the number of casualties in the Balakot strike, the MNS chief said whether Shah was one of the the "co-pilots" who participated in the air strike.

"Intelligence agencies had sounded off warnings before Pulwama, however they were ignored. Is the NSA not responsible if jawans were killed despite prior intelligence?" he asked.

Thackeray claimed the Indian Air Force "missed" targets it had intended to hit in Balakot because of "wrong information" provided to them by the Modi government.

"If the Prime Minister himself says that results would have been better had the country have Rafale jets, it was an insult to our jawans," he said.

Disputing that terrorists were killed in the air raids, Thackeray said had that been the case, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman would not have been allowed to return home from captivity by Pakistan.

"There is a limit to speaking lies. Lies are being spoken to win elections. In a bid to win upcoming elections, there will be another Pulwama like attack within the next 1-2 months," he said.

Referring to the 2017 stand-off between India and China over Doklam, Thackeray said Modi government had urged citizens to stay away from Chinese products, however, "it has failed to answer where did the material used in the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat came from".

"...Is the real enemy inside or outside the country"? he asked.

Seeking to link 2015 Pathankot terror attack with elections, Thackeray said PM Modi had met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on December 25, 2015 and gave him a cake on his birthday.

"In the next seven days, the Pathankot terror attack took place. At that time, (assembly) elections were due in four states in the next three months," he said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray, who is battling for political survival in Maharashtra, clarified that no talks underway with any political party for upcoming elections.

The MNS has been keen to join the Congress-NCP alliance for polls.

Thackeray had even met senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar to facilitate the MNS' entry into the alliance. However, the Congress is stridently opposed to take "chauvinist" MNS along in the polls.

"I am not a (Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash) Ambedkar or a (AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi to hold discussions on 2-3 seats. I will soon announce if we will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections," he said.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 09:18 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MNS #Raj Thackeray

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Congress Leader Quits Over Party's Demand For Air Strike Proof

Will Extend All Necessary Help to UK for Extradition of Nirav Modi: CB ...

OPINION | Why Ayodhya Case Has Turned Out to be a Catch-22 Situation f ...

PDP Won't Let BJP to Turn J&K Into Theatre of War for Electoral Gains: ...

BSF Boots Up on Vigilance Along Eastern Front Amid Tensions in Indo-Pa ...

'Majority of Madrid Players Have Delivered, Some Have Not' - Solari

Peasant Leader Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption in Panchayat ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat: The Great Traditional Indian Wedding of Ak ...

Bollywood A-listers at Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

White House Communications Director Bill Shine resigns, to serve in Do ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Football M ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: The Ambanis make a magnificent ent ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, Aamir Kh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Prasoon Joshi and ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt tu ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.