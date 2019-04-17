App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi deserves award for being the biggest liar in world: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Taking potshots at Gandhi, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said Gandhi should be presented with the "world's biggest liar" award.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "lying" to people about fulfilment of his promise to waive loans of farmers which he had made ahead of the last year's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking potshots at Gandhi, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said Gandhi should be presented with the "world's biggest liar" award.

Addressing a poll rally in Halol town in Panchmahal district, Chouhan said, "Ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi had promised to waive loans of farmers within 11 days of forming the government. Though three-and-a-half months have passed, farmers are still waiting. They are asking when that promise will be fulfilled".

Halol assembly segment falls under Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Chouhan claimed that incumbent chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath is now sending SMSes to farmers stating that their loans cannot be waived right now due to the Model Code of Conduct.

"Some farmers were even served notices to repay their pending loans. Farmers are committing suicides in Madhya Pradesh. Even then, Rahul Gandhi is not ashamed of falsely claiming that Congress had waived loans of farmers. He should be presented with the world's biggest liar award," Chouhan alleged.

The former CM also attacked the Congress president for his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is an insult to 130 crore citizens of this country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, while addressing a rally in Dang, said the land of Gujarat, which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, has also produced a prime minister who is the "biggest liar".

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 08:00 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

