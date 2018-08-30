Rahul Gandhi defamed India abroad by attacking PM Narendra Modi, RSS: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "defamed" India by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS on the foreign soil which was against the "Indian tradition", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here today.

Referring to Gandhi's speeches in Germany and England, Chouhan said Gandhi's criticism of the PM, the RSS and the BJP on the foreign soil is "perplexing".

"The Congress is indulging in politics of accusations. Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP abroad which is highly perplexing," the chief minister told reporters.

Addressing a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg in Germany, Gandhi had said the BJP government has excluded tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development narrative and "this could be a dangerous thing".

In his speech in London, he had likened the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, to the radical Islamist outfit Muslim Brotherhood.

Gandhi had also said that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

Chouhan said, "We (the BJP and the Congress) fight over ideological differences in the country. But to defame the nation abroad is not in our (BJP's) tradition," he said.

Which tradition Rahul Gandhi is adopting? the Congress has no political decorum, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan spoke about how he upheld dignity of prime minister's post in a foreign country when Manmohan Singh of Congress was prime minister of the country.

"I had gone to Washington when Manmohan Singh was our prime minister. Journalists there asked me whether the Indian PM was an under-achiever. I immediately objected and said the PM cannot be an under-achiever. He was not the prime minister of any party, but of the entire nation and he was our pride," Chouhan said.