English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, others on arrival in Ahmedabad

    Others present at the meeting included ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma as well as K Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to the CM, sources said.

    PTI
    August 27, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
    2016 | PM Modi chose to wear a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail which he paired with a white half-sleeved kurta. (Image: Reuters)

    2016 | PM Modi chose to wear a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail which he paired with a white half-sleeved kurta. (Image: Reuters)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Paatil and senior government officials at a facility near Ahmedabad airport soon after landing here on a two-day Gujarat visit. Others present at the meeting included ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma as well as K Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to the CM, sources said.

    After the PM landed here, he was welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil, ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma and others at Ahmedabad airport. State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Kailasanathan, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and senior officers were also present. The prime minister later joined the 'Khadi Utsav' event organised at Sabarmati Riverfront. He also inaugurated 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad and the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board. The prime minister later joined the 'Khadi Utsav' event organised at Sabarmati Riverfront.
    PTI
    Tags: #ahmedabad #meeting #Narendra Modi #PM
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 09:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.