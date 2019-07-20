App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence, condoles her demise

Modi, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikhsit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.

PTI
Dixit tenure came to an end after a landslide defeat in 2013 when AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal won the election in the New Delhi Assembly constituency by a margin of 25,864 votes. Dixit resigned on 8 December 2013, but remained the caretaker Chief Minister of Delhi till the new Government was sworn in She was appointed as the Governor of Kerala in March 2014, but was forced to resign five months later. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikhsit's residence here on Saturday and condoled her demise.

Modi, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikhsit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.

In a tweet, the prime minister conveyed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the 81-year-old Congress leader, who passed away here on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

A three-time chief minister of Delhi, Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness

"Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in his tweet.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sheila Dikshit

