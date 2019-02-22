App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 09:56 AM IST

PM Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold constructive talks on trade, defence and security

Addressing the media after the "productive talks" with President Moon, Prime Minister Modi said that South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation.

Primer Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held constructive talks on February 22 on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, defence and security.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country, was accorded an official reception at the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President here. He also met First lady Kim Jung-sook.

Addressing the media after the "productive talks" with President Moon, Prime Minister Modi said that South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation.

“Our trade and investment are growing,” he said.
