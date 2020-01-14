Perfect example on how literate need to be educated: Meenakashi Lekhi on Satya Nadella's remarks

Taking on Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday said it is the "perfect example" of how the literate need to be educated.

Responding to a question by BuzzFeed on the CAA, Nadella was quoted as saying that what is happening in the country is "sad" and "just bad".

Speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in New York, he also said he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India create the next unicorn in India.

"How literate need to be educated! Perfect example," Lekhi said on Twitter in response, and also posted Nadella's statement issued by Microsoft India.



How literate need to be educated ! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan.

How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA ? pic.twitter.com/eTm0EQ1O25

— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 14, 2020

After the BuzzFeed tweet quoting Nadella, Microsoft India issued a statement in which its CEO said every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly.