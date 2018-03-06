App
Mar 06, 2018 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

People have to be driven in fight against corruption: Subramanian Swamy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said people have to be "driven" in their fight against corruption and that there is no place for pessimism in the anti-graft campaign.

Swamy, who is pursuing several alleged corruption cases, made the remarks while releasing a book titled "C-Company".

The book authored by Sree Iyer is a case study of "annihilation of a true made in India MNC by nexus of politicians, regulators, crony capitalists and corporate brokers".

Among others, the book attacks former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Swamy said people have to be driven to succeed in their campaign against corruption.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Subramanian Swamy

