Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Opposition parties gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

December 03, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked. The 12 MPs were suspended for their "unruly" behaviour on the last day of the previous session (Monsoon Session). The TMC on Thursday expressed solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to Parliament and called for immediate restoration of all facilities to the media to cover the proceedings. In a statement, the party condemned the move stating that such restriction was against the spirit of democracy. "The Chief Minister of Bengal and the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Ms Mamata Banerjee, along with the entire Trinamool Congress parliamentary party wish to express our complete solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to parliament. "Parliament is the heart of our democracy and reporting on it is a cherished democratic tradition. A free and robust media is the soul of a parliamentary democracy. Right to free speech, freedom of expression and thought are the foundations of a vibrant democracy," it said. Journalists on Thursday held a protest against certain restrictions imposed on the entry of scribes and camera people into Parliament, alleging that the move is a precursor to a “complete ban” on spot coverage of parliamentary sessions by the media in the coming days. They demanded that all restrictions imposed on journalists’ entry into Parliament premises and the press gallery must “immediately” be lifted, and media persons be allowed to perform their professional duty. Several senior editors, journalists and camera persons working with various media organizations joined the protest. The Editors Guild of India (EGI), the Press Association, the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC), the Press Club of India (PCI), the Working News Cameraman Association and various other organizations of journalists extended their support to the protest. A limited number of scribes, photojournalists and camera people working with the print and electronic media are being allowed to enter Parliament premises during sessions since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

: Leaders of several opposition parties on December 2 staged a protest before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too joined the protest and sat beside the suspended members. The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded that the