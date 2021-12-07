Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi pulls up BJP MPs for skipping the House

December 07, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi pulls up BJP MPs for skipping the House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who were either absent or irregularly attending Parliament in the ongoing Winter session on December 7. At a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, Modi warned those MPs, saying that if they don’t transform themselves, there could be changes with time, reported NDTV. The poor attendance of the BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past as well.

Modi asked the MPs to “please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings”, the report said. “It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don’t change yourself, there will be changes in due course,” Modi said. Several senior ministers of the party, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, party president JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present in the meeting, according to the report.

The warning comes as the BJP-led government faces opposition’s fury in the Parliament. The ruling party is being cornered about various issues, including the botched army operation in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed in Mon district. Suspension of 12 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha is another issue. A total of 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House on November 29 for the entire Winter session for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.