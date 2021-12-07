MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
auto refresh
December 07, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi pulls up BJP MPs for skipping the House

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha was adjourned as Opposition continued its protest against suspension of 12 MPs. In Lok Sabha Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed on seventh day of Winter Session of Parliament with Opposition protesting against the suspension of 12 MPs on December 7. The Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm as soon as the House began functioning. In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion demanding compensation
to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation. TRS has said it will boycott the remaining session of Parliament session from today. The members of the party will stage a brief sit-in protest at Gandhi Statue at Parliament premises and formally announce their decision against paddy procurement, suspension of 12 MPs and other issues related to Telangana, according to the sources. Other Opposition parties are also expected to protest in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 members. On December 6, several Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, NCP walked out after Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a statement on the Nagaland incident in Lok Sabha.
  • December 07, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi pulls up BJP MPs for skipping the House

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who were either absent or irregularly attending Parliament in the ongoing Winter session on December 7. At a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, Modi warned those MPs, saying that if they don’t transform themselves, there could be changes with time, reported NDTV. The poor attendance of the BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past as well.

    Modi asked the MPs to “please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings”, the report said. “It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don’t change yourself, there will be changes in due course,” Modi said. Several senior ministers of the party, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, party president JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present in the meeting, according to the report.

    The warning comes as the BJP-led government faces opposition’s fury in the Parliament. The ruling party is being cornered about various issues, including the botched army operation in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed in Mon district. Suspension of 12 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha is another issue. A total of 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House on November 29 for the entire Winter session for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.

  • December 07, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and SP MP Jaya Bachchan briefly joined the sit-in protest by the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises earlier today.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 07, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi demands farmers who died during protest be compensated

    We found out that Punjab Govt has given Rs 5 Lakh compensation for around 400 farmers; also provided jobs for 152 of them. I have the list. We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your govt says that you don't have their names. Around 700 farmers died in farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation & farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30th Min Agri Min was asked a ques - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

  • December 07, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi demands farmers who died during protest be compensated

  • December 07, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | TRS MPs boycott this entire session of the Parliament session from today. Issues for the boycott are paddy procurement, 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha, and other issues related to Telangana.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 07, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Opposition protests over suspension of 12 MPs stall Rajya Sabha

    The Opposition parties on December 7 continued their protest in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Winter Session. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House soon after the Opposition members began protesting in the Upper House. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, is likely to announce its boycott of the entire Winter Session.

    The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament. The members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session for their 'unruly behavior' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year. On December 6, the Protests by the opposition MPs led to five adjournments, with the Rajya Sabha clocking not more than 45 minutes of proceedings.

    In Lok Sabha as well, the Opposition leaders continued their protest but not as relentlessly as they continued in the Upper House. The Question Hour in Lok Sabha continued on December 7 amid sloganeering by the Opposition members. The TRS has, however, planned to boycott the remaining Winter Session of Parliament, as per sources. A final decision will be taken on the basis of the proceedings in both Houses today. TRS leaders, who may hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, have been protesting the central procurement of paddy since the beginning of the session.

  • December 07, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Atal ji's dream to connect every village by road is being realised today under PM Modi's leadership. This scheme has brought revolutionary changes in lives of people residing in villages, especially farmers. I thank my Govt for it: BJP MP Hema Malini in LS on PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

  • December 07, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | We can't afford to let it be perceived by people as something that allows security forces to act with impunity. HM & Defence Min should've addressed House & listened to what House has to say. Instead, you gave a very short statement & walked away without taking questions, says Shashi Tharoor

  • December 07, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | In a state where the Govt claims to be engaged in very successful peace talks, look at the kind of condition they have reduced the state to today. In our Congress party manifesto, we had said that AFSPA has to be reviewed, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

  • December 07, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over farmers’ issue, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 07, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • December 07, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.