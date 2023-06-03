Odisha train tragedy: BJP talks of morality, decency, so Vaishnaw must quit, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must resign on moral grounds after the Odisha train tragedy a day earlier in which more than 260 persons died and nearly 1,000 were injured.

The Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, carrying close to 2,000 passengers cumulatively, and a goods train were involved in a derailment-collision accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in the eastern state on Friday night.

”The entire nation is heartbroken with the accident. The Bharatiya Janata Party talks about morality and decency. So he (Vaishnaw) should immediately resign,” Baghel told reporters at Rajiv Bhavan, the Chhattisgarh Congress’ headquarters in Raipur.

Vaishnaw had spoken about implementation of anti-collision mechanisms to prevent such incidents but three trains collided and that too in his home state, Baghel added.

”It is definitely his responsibility and we will see whether he discharges his responsibility or not,” said Baghel, who paid tribute to those dead and injured, and informed he has spoken to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and offered help from the state.