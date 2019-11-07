No talks between Uddhav Thackeray, Mohan Bhagwat: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

There have been no talks between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on government formation in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on November 7.

"There have been no talks yet between Bhagwat and Thackeray," Raut said.

Asked if he represented his party’s views amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Raut said: "I put forth views of Uddhav Thackeray."

Interacting with reporters in Mumbai, Raut said his party’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and the Opposition Congress and NCP "would not cross sides".

Even two weeks after the Assembly election result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

The tenure of the present Assembly ends on November 9.

According to reports, both parties have held back-channel talks and a breakthrough is expected soon. It remains unclear as to what will be the concession offered by the BJP to the Sena if the latter decides to withdraw its demand for the chief minister’s position.