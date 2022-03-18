English
    MVA govt in Maharashtra will complete term, retain power: Sanjay Raut

    Sanjay Raut's comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections.

    PTI
    March 18, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
    Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (File image: PTI)

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra will last a full term and retain power in the 2024 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.

    Raut's comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections.

    The MVA is made up of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.The Uddhav Thackeray government has completed two-and-half years. Another two-and-half years will pass. Elections will be held again (in 2024) and we will retain power, Raut told reporters here.The Uddhav Thackeray government has completed two-and-half years. Another two-and-half years will pass.

    Asked about Fadnavis's comment, Raut said Fadnavis had been the BJP's in-charge for the Goa Assembly polls and the victory in that state has emboldened him to make such a prediction. But Fadnavis will soon find out what Goa is, the Shiv Sena leader said cryptically.

    Even the Portuguese and British did not understand Goa. Several political parties also could not understand it," he said. To a question, Raut accused the BJP of destroying the "culture and humour" that marked Maharashtra's politics earlier.

    People are afraid of speaking now. Such a situation did not exist in Maharashtra earlier. Unfortunately, our friends in the BJP have done this, he said.
    Tags: #BJP #India #MVA #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 05:25 pm
