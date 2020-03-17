App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP CM Kamal Nath trying to save govt by allurement and pressure: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan's statement came hours after the apex court asked the state government to give by Wednesday its response to his plea seeking a direction for an immediate floor test.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has moved the supreme court seeking immediate floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, on Tuesday accused the Kamal Nath government of employing "pressure and allurement" tactics to save it from falling.

Chouhan's statement came hours after the apex court asked the state government to give by Wednesday its response to his plea seeking a direction for an immediate floor test.

Chouhan also reiterated that the saffron party has the requisite numbers to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Close

"Everything will be clear...The Kamal Nath government should face the floor test at the earliest. They are buying time so that the attempts could be made to save the government through pressure and allurement," Chouhan told reporters here when asked about the apex court order.

related news

He said the BJP paraded its MLAs in front of Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday.

"The Kamal Nath government has lost majority (in view of resignations by 22 MLAs of Congress last week). The BJP has the required majority among the available numbers in the House and it will be proved in the Assembly," the former chief minister said.

Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the supreme court on Monday just after Speaker N P Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the House till March 26 without taking the floor test.

The floor test was ordered by the governor who wrote to Nath on Saturday night, saying that his government was in a minority.

After the speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators.

These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted.

The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.

On Monday evening, the governor once again directed Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday.

After meeting the governor in night, Nath claimed that his government enjoys majority, virtually ruled out holding a floor test as demanded by the BJP.

In his two letters to the governor, Nath had stated that the MLAs of Congress who have resigned are held in captivity in Bengaluru by the BJP with the help of local police.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.