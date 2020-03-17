App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP CM Kamal Nath forwards governor's letter on floor test to Speaker

In his letter to the governor on Tuesday, the CM said, "Keeping into account all facts, I have forwarded your direction to me to the Assembly Speaker for an appropriate action".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday forwarded fresh directives given to him by state Governor Lalji Tandon on holding a floor test to speaker of the Assembly for further action.

On Monday, Tandon wrote to Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday, stating that the failure to do so will mean the CM does not enjoy majority in the House.

On Monday, Tandon wrote to Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday, stating that the failure to do so will mean the CM does not enjoy majority in the House.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #India #Kamal Nath #Politics #Speaker

