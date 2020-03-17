MP CM Kamal Nath forwards governor's letter on floor test to Speaker

In his letter to the governor on Tuesday, the CM said, "Keeping into account all facts, I have forwarded your direction to me to the Assembly Speaker for an appropriate action".
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday forwarded fresh directives given to him by state Governor Lalji Tandon on holding a floor test to speaker of the Assembly for further action.
On Monday, Tandon wrote to Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday, stating that the failure to do so will mean the CM does not enjoy majority in the House.
First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:05 pm