Jul 23, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Monsoon session of Parliament resumes after Narendra Modi-led government defeated the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

highlights

  • Jul 23, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

    Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal sought leave to present Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amendment, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan granted.

  • Jul 23, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill, amending the Specific Relief Act, 1963, was passed by the Lok Sabha in March during the Budget session. 

  • Jul 23, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said, "Indian Government has sent strong advisories to all the state governments and lynching issue has been taken up very seriously. There will be no leniency in terms of action."

  • Jul 23, 02:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 23, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill 2017, saying that credibility of cheques is important for organizations and people alike. "One-fifth of all criminal cases in India involve cheque bouncing. The proposed bill does not do enough to address this very serious problem."

  • Jul 23, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister

    Congress to move privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale issue.

  • Jul 23, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha

    Congress' Anand Sharma claims that PM Narendra Modi was fully aware of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."
     

  • Jul 23, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Talking raising the Alwar lynching case, Congress MLA Anand Sharma said, "The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution. They are not instruments to be used by the govt of the day for political vendetta or for persecuting senior government officials. There cannot be any discrimination."

  • Jul 23, 12:35 PM (IST)

    AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike

    AIADMK leader Vijila Sathyananth, during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, said the government's decision on the minimum support price for summer season crops falls short of the promise to give 50 percent profit on the cost of production.

  • Jul 23, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said during the ongoing session in Parliament, that the banking sector was in bad shape when Modi government took over in 2014. The minister added that between 2008 and 2014, loans were given to irresponsible promoters, who were not credible enough. He also said that bad loans given in India's banking sector were during the UPA's rule.

  • Jul 23, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh said, "The Parliament should pass a bill for the protection of cows and cow should also be declared as 'Gau Raj Mata', then only related incidents will stop."

  • Jul 23, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore introduced The National Sports University Bill, 2018 in the House to establish and incorporate a National Sports University in the State of Manipur, a specialised University first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching. 

  • Jul 23, 12:08 PM (IST)

    The National Sports University Bill, 2017 and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 23, 11:48 AM (IST)

    TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am

    TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am today. TDP MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place. PM Narendra Modi didn't bother to answer any of our questions, we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us. We do not have any option but to protest. (News18)

  • Jul 23, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • Jul 23, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Parliament is scheduled to discuss the Anti-Trafficking Bill in its session today. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2018, by Maneka Gandhi, the Minister for Women and Child Development.

  • Jul 23, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are staging a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the parliament premises since 10.30 am today over special category status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of AP re-organizing Act.

  • Jul 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Commenting on the new UGC responsibilities, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body. It will be autonomous. We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards."

  • Jul 23, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is addressing the house on the question regarding the Higher Education Commission of India.

  • Jul 23, 11:04 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha proceedings have begun. 

  • Jul 23, 10:42 AM (IST)

    No-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government was rejected on Friday 

    No-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government was rejected by voice vote as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for those in favour and those against the motion to say yes and no.

    Here's the final tally of votes:

    Ayes - 126

    Noes - 325

    Abstain - 0

    Total - 451

    TRS, BJD, SHIV SENA did not vote.

  • Jul 23, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 11:42 PM (IST)

    Dear readers, thank you for staying with us for our live coverage of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today. Stay connected with Moneycontrol for the latest news updates from India and across the world. Good night.

