MC Explains| Congress presidential election and the process it entails

Representative image.

The political spotlight remains on the Indian National Congress for more reasons than one as it prepares to elect a full-time president. Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party last month, saying India’s oldest political party had reached a point of no return and accusing Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the “consultative mechanism” in the party.

“The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham,” Azad, a former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, wrote in a letter. “At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road,” he wrote, referring to the address of the Congress office in New Delhi.

Internal dissent has periodically surfaced in Congress since the so-called Group of 23, of which Azad was a member, wrote a letter in 2020 to Sonia Gandhi seeking a “full time and effective leadership” that is “visible.”

How long has Congress been without a full-time president?

The party has been without a full-time president since Rahul Gandhi quit following the Congress’s second successive general election defeat in 2019. Rahul Gandhi also said many senior party leaders had not pulled their weight in the electoral battle in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stormed back to power. Sonia Gandhi, who was party chief for an unprecedented and uninterrupted 18 years until Rahul Gandhi’s election as Congress president in December 2017, has been interim president for the past three years.

When is the Congress president’s election taking place?

After a long delay, partly on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and other organisational matters, the Congress Working Committee, party’s highest decision-making body, has decided that the new All India Congress Committee President be elected by October 17. The revised scheduled meant the process, which was to be completed by September 20, has been pushed back by four weeks.

Is there a chance of Rahul Gandhi returning as president of the party?

Some Congress leaders say they are hopeful of convincing Rahul Gandhi to agree to become party president once again although there is no firm indication of that happening. And some say he is extremely reluctant to do so and is focussed on the ambitious 3,500-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Who are eligible to take part in the ballot?

Some 9,000 delegates to the electoral college are eligible to vote in the exercise. As section of the Congress has suggested that the party make public the list of delegates in the interest or transparency. One member cited the practice among the Conservative Party of the UK, in which Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were engaged in an absorbing battle for leadership that ended with the latter’s triumph.

The Congress, through its chief of communication Jairam Ramesh, has rejected the idea on grounds that this election is an internal party exercise and that its critics were trying to project it as opaque.

There is well-laid down process in the Congress Constitution on elections to various party positions, starting from the district level to the office of the AICC President.

In fact, one organisational reform introduced during the 1998-2017 tenure of Sonia Gandhi was to set up an independent Central Election Authority (CEA) to conduct the polls. Currently, the office is headed by former Gujarat MP Madhusudan Mistry and among its early chiefs was the late Oscar Fernandes, the quintessential organisational man. The CEA is appointed by the Congress Working Committee.

What does the election process entail?

Section XVIII of the Congress Constitution states that the Chairman of the CEA is the ex-Officio Returning Officer for the election of the President. The party president is elected by AICC delegates and there is an elaborate system in which members are made delegates through the basic party units. Every Block Congress Committee elects a delegate to the PCC whose members in turn elect the AICC delegates. These include former Pradesh Congress Committee presidents who have held office for at least one year and remain members of the party. Presidents of the District Congress Committees, members of the AICC residing in the states, elected members of the Congress Legislature Party and executive members of the PCC to represent categories not adequately represented in the PCC are the delegates.

The Chairman of the CEA will publish the names of all candidates for the post of president. Any 10 delegates can propose the name of any delegate for the post. Those who do not withdraw their candidacy within seven days will be in the race for the post and their names will appear on the ballot. In case only one candidate remains, the person shall be declared elected. The key here remains the list of delegates who comprise the electoral college.

Demands have been voiced in the past to make the elections at other levels more competitive. Party leaders, however, say that openly competitive internal elections have resulted in the surfacing of negative sentiment that affected the organisation. Consensus by accommodating various interests and factions has been found to be the way out.

On his part, Rahul Gandhi, as general secretary in-charge of frontal organisations like the National Students Union of India and Youth Congress, advocated open elections along the lines of primaries in the US. Although he made an effort in that direction, the idea was eventually given up due to resistance and also complaints that influential members at district levels rigged the system.

What are the past precedents for the party president’s election?

Barring two occasions since 1997, there has been no contest for the past. In 1997, when Sitaram Kesri was the Congress president and seeking election for the first time since his appointment as successor to P V Narasimha Rao, the veteran Congressman was challenged by Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot. Pawar, who was Leader of the Opposition during the United Front Government, and Pilot, who rose to fame as a go-getter and dynamic leader during the last two years of Rao’s tenure, could not make a dent. While Pawar and Pilot went around to canvass support for their candidacy, Kesri wrote a letter appealing to party delegates and soliciting their support. Kesri won hands down. Around the turn of the century, senior leader Jitendra Prasada, who once was a powerful party vice president, threw his hat in the ring when Sonia Gandhi sought election. She won by a landslide.