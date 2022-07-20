English
    Maharashtra politics: SC says pleas filed by Shiv Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the parties to formulate issues which require examination by a larger bench by July 27.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Supreme Court

    Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs raise many constitutional questions which require consideration by a larger bench.

    "After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may, if necessary, be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. The matter will now be heard on August 1.

    The bench also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing five pending peas about the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.
