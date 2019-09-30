App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 51 candidates, ex-CM Ashok Chavan fielded from Bhokar

Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit has been fielded from the Latur City seat, while ex-home minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti will contest from the Solapur City Central seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on September 29 released its first list of 51 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner. Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit has been fielded from the Latur City seat, while ex-home minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti will contest from the Solapur City Central seat.

Senior party leader Nitin Raut, who heads the party's SC department, has been fielded from the Nagpur North (reserved) constituency.

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names.

Close
The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 29, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.