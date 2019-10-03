Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Mumbai’s Worli seat

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on October 3 filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Couting of votes in both states will happen on October 25.

Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge.

This was preceded by a roadshow by Shiv Sena workers in the Lower Parel and Worli areas of the city.

Ahead of filing his nomination, 29-year-old Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather late Bal Thackeray.

An elated Uddhav Thackeray said he was confident of his son's victory.

"My father (Bal Thackeray) used to say that he won't contest polls. I also say that I won't contest elections. But this (Aaditya's) is the new generation, which will take the state forward," Uddhav said.