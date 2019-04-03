Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress is demoralising our brave soldiers, says PM Modi at Kolkata rally

Live now
Apr 03, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Aunt and nephew are looting West Bengal. This land is of patriots. Just as India was granted freedom through its efforts, Bengal will now get rid of dynasty politics: PM Modi
In the guise of democracy, a family began to rule this nation after Independence: PM Modi
In 2019, your vote will ensure that the corrupt are put in jail: PM Modi
In 2019, your vote will play an important role in destroying terrorism: PM Modi
Now the people of Bengal and BJP will make up a government which will be free of the Left and the TMC: PM Modi
Tripura's Left government had not given their employees the 7th Pay Commission. When a BJP government was formed there, the state government employees were provided with the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi
Some people had said 'Modi hatao' from here some months ago. They had abused Modi then, and they had gathered everyone from different states, just to say 'Modi hatao'. What crime has Modi committed? Is it a crime to provide homes to the poor, and if it is crime, then I have committed that crime: PM Modi
The expiry date of Congress' manifesto is decided from the start, the date is May 23: PM Modi
For their vote bank, Congress has always been soft on terrorism: PM Modi
Congress is promising something that will help terrorists sitting in Pakistan. Why is Congress playing with national security? Why is Congress trying to destabilise the nation?: PM Modi
Our Armed Forces had the ability to carry out surgical strikes before as well but the government then did not have the political will: PM Modi
Who called 'Mission Shakti' a drama?: PM Modi
Who called 'Mission Shakti' a drama?: PM Modi
Tell me, who was asking evidence of air strike? Who was doubting air strike? Who was letting down the Armed Forces? The sin of asking for evidence, who was committing that sin?: PM Modi
Update: Manoj Kotak has been named as BJP's candidate for the Mumbai North East constituency. The seat was held by Kirit Somaiya since 2014.
I have come before you with my report card: PM Modi
Brigade Ground hasn't seen a crowd larger than this before: PM Modi
If the political pundits of this nation want to guess what will happen on May 23, they can estimate what will happen by looking at the wave (of support for BJP) in West Bengal: PM Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground
I am using a word which for the Gandhi family has become a habit, capital creation scheme: Arun Jaitley
Update: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses media
Update: PM Modi to address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground shortly.
Opinion | UDF is set to sweep Kerala following Rahul Gandhi's candidature
Anand Kochukudy Will Rahul Gandhi contest elections from Wayanad-or not? This question dominated Kerala's airwaves for the past week or so.
Our committement is to provide minimum wage in tea gardens: Rahul Gandhi
BJP's murder-accused president, Amit Shah, made a statement that they will pass the Bill. But we did not let that happen: Rahul Gandhi
Citizenship Bill is an attack on you and your language, thought and independence: Rahul Gandhi
We had thought in Look East policy, Assam will become the center of manufacturing. Narendra Modi took away your industrial policy from you, he took away the Planning Commission: Rahul Gandhi
We have written it clearly in our manifesto, irrespective of any state, every youth will get to start his or her business for three years without having to take any permission: Rahul Gandhi
'Gabbar Singh Tax' has only made losses... we don't want such Gabbar Singh Tax. When UPA government comes to power, we will change GST: Rahul Gandhi in Assam.
PM in West Bengal, but Didi to have the last word!
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was supposed to launch her campaign in Cooch Behar on Thursday. Now, it will start in Dinhata at 3 pm, immediately after PM's Siliguri address at 1 pm.