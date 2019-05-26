App
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: NDA's victory historic, says Advani

Advani had not contested general elections this time after he was not given ticket on the grounds of age limit of 75 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on May 25 expressed his happiness over BJP's massive victory in 2019 general elections and termed it as "historic".

Advani, who attended the NDA meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP-led alliance, said all those who participated in the elections are "delighted" by the results.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament building, he said, "I am very happy this is a historic mandate. Everyone (from NDA) who came here participated in this election is really happy."

On May 24, both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had visited Advani's house to sought his blessings after the party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. Modi had touched Adavni's feet.

The Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in general elections.

Advani had not contested general elections this time after he was not given ticket on the grounds of age limit of 75 years.

The veteran BJP leader, in a statement on Thursday, congratulated Modi for steering the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards an "unprecedented victory" in the elections.

First Published on May 26, 2019 08:49 am

tags #BJP #Election #General Elections 2019 #LK Advani #Lok Sabha polls 2019

