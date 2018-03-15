App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 14, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu Prasad Yadav terms outcome of Bihar bypolls as victory of truth over falsehood

The RJD retained Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad assembly seats in the by-elections for three seats in Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RJD president Lalu Prasad, currently in jail following conviction in fodder scam cases, today termed the victory of his party in Bihar bypolls as "victory of truth over falsehood".

The RJD retained Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad assembly seats in the by-elections for three seats in Bihar. The BJP retained Bhabhua assembly seat.

"The more you pour the fuel of conspiracy on Lalu, the brighter will his lantern burn. Millions of salutations to the people of Bihar for upholding justice. This is a victory of truth over falsehood," the RJD supremo, whose party has the lantern as its election symbol, tweeted in Hindi.

Prasad's official twitter handle is managed by close confidants. The jailed leader has been expressing himself through the social media platform ever since he went behind the bars in December last year.

The RJD supremo has been accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar dispensation in Bihar of entering into a conspiracy to get him implicated in cases relating to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in various districts.

Prasad also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, who congratulated him on the "great victory", saying "Thank you, didi. Together we are fighting. We shall fight and we will win".

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC