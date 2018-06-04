App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kumaraswamy asks officials to cut down expenses after announcing farm loan waiver

The move comes after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government announced a farm loan waiver last week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, has asked his administration to cut down on all “unnecessary expenditure” in order to strengthen the state’s finances.

Kumaraswamy has ordered an austerity drive, cutting down extravagant expenses like refurbishing and renovating government offices and residences, proposals to buy new cars and such.

The move comes after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government announced farm loan waiver of an estimated Rs 53,000 crore, an amount which was promised in the election manifesto of the JD(S). The austerity drive is being seen as a move to reduce the impact of this amount on the state’s coffers.

It is important to note, however, that the farmers had not just demanded a loan waiver, but also to make them debt-free. If pursued, the proposal would cost the Karnataka government a whopping Rs 1.15 trillion, which is more than 50 percent of the state’s entire budget of Rs 2 trillion, Mint reported.

related news

According to a report by PRS Legislative Research, drought-prone Karnataka has the highest rates of farm indebtedness—to the tune of 77 percent of the state’s population—as against a national average of 52 percent. The report also points out that a significant section of indebted farmers are those who borrow from informal sectors such as moneylenders, family and friends.

Hence the benefit of the government’s proposal, which focuses only on institutional credit, is feared not to trickle down to all farmers.

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #farm loan waiver #HD Kumaraswamy #Karnataka #Karnataka Polls 2018

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.