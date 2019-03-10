Kerala MP and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal not to contest this Lok Sabha election

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said on March 10 that he would not contest the Lok Sabha election on account of his organisational responsibilities. Talking to journalists, Venugopal, who represents Kerala's Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency in Lok Sabha, said he had conveyed his decision to the party leadership in the state.

Venugopal is the Congress General Secretary in charge of organisation.

"It is my responsibility to do my duty for the party. Also I am in-charge of (party affairs in) Karnataka. Contesting polls in Alappuzha by sitting in Delhi will be an injustice to my voters. I am personally interested in fighting polls but party's interests are supreme. In this context, there is practical difficulties for me to fighting election in Alappuzha," he said.

Venugopal said, "I have conveyed my decision to KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala."

Venugopal replaced Ashok Gehlot in January in a reshuffle in the All India Congress Committee (AICC), days after Gehlot took over as the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Parliamentary election in Kerala will be held in one-phase on April 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10.

The CPI(M) has fielded its popular face and sitting MLA A M Aarif from Alappuzha constituency.