Jitin Prasada’s PWD under scanner over graft charges in UP; OSD removed, 5 others suspended

Jitin Prasada (Image: ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department, handled by minister Jitin Prasada, is under the scanner after his officer on special duty (OSD) was moved out and five other officials suspended on charges of corruption.

The minister's officer OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was transferred on July 18 over allegations of taking money for transfers, reports said. Five officials, including the department head, were suspended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the next day.

The department, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of roads, buildings and other infrastructure, handles works worth millions of rupees every year.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath accuses previous govts of 'conspiring' to end key UP police force

Pandey served with Prasada in Delhi when he was a minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Prasada, a former Congress leader, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 9, 2021, months ahead of the assembly election in the state. He was made the cabinet minister and handed over PWD portfolio after the BJP was voted back to power.

A report in The Indian Express quoted a government spokesperson as saying that the action was taken against engineer-in-chief (development) and head of department Manoj Kumar Gupta, chief engineer Rakesh Kumar Saxena, senior staff officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, administrative officer Pankaj Dixit and head clerk Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi cautions people against 'revari culture' of seeking votes promising freebies

Taking note of complaints of irregularities in transfers, Adityanath ordered a probe on July 12. The report was submitted on July 16 and the action was taken based on the recommendation of the probe report.

Prasada is said to have met Adityanath and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well.